Mackenzie Crook wants Worzel Gummidge back on screens

The 53-year-old actor wrote, directed and played the titular role in the scarecrow drama on BBC One between 2019 and 2021 and thinks there is unfinished business with the programme.

Mackenzie told Times Radio's Off Air podcast: "Worzel I'd like to do more with. I don't feel like I've finished.

"'Detectorists', I'm very pleased that I've done the right amount and I don't want to spoil that.

"But Worzel, I had such a great time making those shows. I became really fond of the old scarecrow and there's possibly more stories to tell."

Mackenzie played the role of Gareth Keenan in Ricky Gervais' hit comedy 'The Office' but admits that the early 2000s show would be unlikely to make it to air in the modern era because of the dated humour.

He said: "I suppose it's a document of its time. What we were portraying back then were things that were being said in an office environment, and people were getting away with it. So we were pointing it out – laughing at those people who were behaving badly.

"But yeah, I don't think those things could be said in a workplace anymore without somebody picking up on them. So no, you wouldn't have it now in a comedy."

Crook also feels that he gives an "odd performance" as Gareth compared to other cast members.

He said: "It's an odd performance. I seem to be doing much more than everyone else. Everyone else seems to be very natural, and then I just seem to be coming in from a different angle. I'm more cartoonish than any other character."