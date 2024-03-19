Olivia Bentley is taking a break from 'Made in Chelsea'.

Made in Chelsea's Olivia Bentley taking break from the show after 8 years

The 28-year-old reality TV star has been a regular fixture on the E4 show for the past eight years, but she is set to have a rest from filming.

A Channel 4 spokesman told The Sun newspaper: "Liv Bentley has been sharing her life with 'Made in Chelsea' audiences for the past eight years and is now taking a short but well-earned break from the series to focus on her business - JOMO.

"We look forward to welcoming her back to the show later this year."

While she is stepping away from the cameras for the time being, 'Celebrity Cooking School' star Olivia is said to be in "a really great place".

An insider told the publication: "Liv has been at the forefront of all the drama for years - she's been there the longest out of everyone.

"It's been hard-going in recent series with her relationship with Tristan breaking down and she realised she needs to take a step back for her own good.

"She's in a really great place and still loves the show so is taking a step back for now.

"There's some new stars joining the cast who are ready and raring to shake things up a bit."

Six new cast members are expected to join the show.

What's more, a select few cast members have filmed a 'Made in Chelsea' Mauritius special, which will air next month.

Last summer, Olivia said she was "done" dating "Chelsea boys", following her split with co-star Tristan Phipps, who she was in an on/off relationship with from 2020 until May 2023.

She told OK! magazine: "I think that’s where I’ve gone wrong - no more Chelsea boys!

"I think I’m going to stay single for a bit. I need someone to calm me down..."