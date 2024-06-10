Ella Morgan nearly quit ‘Celebs Go Dating’ because she was unsure if she was ready to start seeing people again.

The 29-year-old TV star - who wedded JJ Slater in ‘Married At First Sight UK’ last year before the pair split - revealed she considered walking away from the Channel 4 dating programme because she found the experience of seeing other people to be “quite triggering”.

In a series of Instagram videos, she said: “I nearly quit the other day because it was just getting so much. It was quite triggering. I don’t know what I expected going into this. I thought it was going to be a bit of a breeze, a walk in the park. It’s so soon into filming, which is why I’m like, ‘woah, what else is there to come out? How else am I going to feel about myself?’

“I think this has all stemmed from the brunch the other day. Obviously I’m not going to go into detail. I’m probably not allowed to and I don’t want to get into trouble. Since ‘MAFS’ I’ve been working on myself and I thought – because I haven’t dated since then – that I’ve conquered it and it’s going to be so easy, but I’m realising there’s still more work to be done on myself.”

Ella - who is a transgender woman - added she would be returning to therapy once the programme had wrapped.

She continued: “I thought ‘MAFS ‘was hard, but this is harder and I know I’m going to go on a journey on this show.

“Since ‘MAFS’, I’ve not really dated anyone – there’s kind of been the odd person - but I’ve not dated anyone and I really thought this was going to be an easy experience.

“We’ve only been filming a few weeks. Oh my God, it’s amazing but it’s really hard work.

“And today I’ve realised – and I’m really proud of myself for saying this because it’s quite a taboo subject.

“Obviously we have therapy on the show and we’ve got access to psychs and therapists and the team do look after you. But after we’ve finished filming, I’ve decided I’m going to pay for a therapist, even if it’s once a week, once a fortnight.”