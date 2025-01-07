Mark Wright's grandfather Eddie has passed away aged 92.

Mark Wright

The former 'TOWIE' star's beloved grandad died on Monday night (06.01.25) "surrounded by his loved ones".

In a statement exclusively released to the MailOnline, a spokesperson said: "Mark’s grandad passed away last night. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones."

Eddie had been struggling with health issues since a fall last June resulted in him being hospitalised.

At the time, Eddie's son 'Big' Mark Wright - the TV personality's dad - posted on Instagram: "Happy fathers day to the best unfortunately in hospital at the moment after a fall a couple of days ago but dad I’m on my way up to see you now keep strong xxx."

Mark's fans got to know Eddie - who was a former champion boxer and paramedic - when he joined his famous grandson on the BBC series Who Do You Think You Are? back in 2019.

Mark, 37, wanted to do the family history programme so he could provide his grandad with some answers about his own beginnings and heritage.

He previously said: "I've wanted to find out our family history forever, as my grandad has always guessed where we're from. But nobody’s ever known.

"He was told my family of his that we were Italian and to be able to give this back to him is great. He's done so much for us, he's our king. It's hard to repay him but this was that moment before it's too late."

The sad news comes just several days after Mark and his wife Michelle Keegan announced they are expecting their first baby together.

Actress Michelle, 37, posted a photo on Instagram of her cradling her baby bump on the beach as Mark looked on along with the caption "2025 is going to be a special one for us."