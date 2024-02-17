'The Masked Singer' judges want a royal contestant next year.

Masked Singer judges want royal contestant

Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan have revealed they are eager for a member of the royal family to join the sixth season of the show, with Zara Phillips' husband Mike Tindall and Catherine, Princess of Wales, topping the list.

Jonathan told The Sun newspaper: "Any royal would be good fun. Mike Tindall would be good. If Kate’s got some spare time and wants to do it, she’d be great!"

He went on: "Richard Madeley would be good, I think, behind a mask and I’d love to see Gordon Ramsey, because he’d lose his temper when we were guessing wrong about him."

Catherine - who is married to Prince William - is known to be a fan of reality TV show 'Strictly Come Dancing' and even paid a visit to the set of the BBC programme with her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, in December.

The children were allowed to sit in the judges' chairs and use the scoring paddles to critique Katya Jones and Neil Jones.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper at the time: "Kate and Charlotte are huge fans of 'Strictly' so they were delighted to be invited.

"Kate took pictures of the children in the judges' seats. She seemed really relaxed and was all smiles.

"She was polite, sweet and charming with everyone and made sure Louis didn't get over-excited.

"There was a strict security lockdown on set and staff were told not to take any photos.

"The children were especially excited and got dressed up.

"They were thrilled to be on set and to meet their favourite celebrities.”

The royals were introduced to presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, and met professional dancers including Dianne Buswell and Nadiya Bychkova.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are also huge fans of 'Strictly', as was the late monarch Queen Elizabeth.