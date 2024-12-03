Melanie Sykes says working with Gregg Wallace on 'Celebrity MasterChef' led to her quitting television.

Melanie Sykes has revealed how Gregg Wallace impacted her decision to quit television

The 54-year-old model and TV star - who has previously presented on the likes of 'The Big Breakfast', 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!', 'Let's Do Lunch' and 'The Paul O'Grady Show' - appeared on the BBC's cookery content in 2021 but has since stepped away from the small screen.

In last year's autobiography 'Illuminated', she alleged that the 60-year-old 'MasterChef' judge was "unprofessional" on set and greeted her by asking if models eat.

She claimed he "barked orders" at her in a manner that left her reconsidering her position on the series.

She made an informal complaint against Wallace, and in recent days she opened up on her alleged experiences.

In a YouTube video, she said: "Every time Gregg came over to the desk, I didn’t really like him being around really because it’s all about vibrations and energy."

Melanie also recalled a brief conversation with Wallace which "helped" solidify her decision to step away from TV when he suggested at the end of filming that the series would help raise her public profile.

She wrote in her book: "I didn’t know what to say, so I smiled and said yes, but I was really thinking, 'Yes, you have finally helped me decide to end my television career once and for all.' "

She worked on 'Shop Well For Less' with 'Gavin and Stacey' star Joanna Page, before moving to Lancashire and out of the spotlight.

Last week, Wallace stepped back from hosting the BBC cookery show amid allegations of inappropriate sexual comments and inappropriate behaviour, with an investigation currently underway.

Over the weekend, he defended himself on Instagram against the "13 complaints" which came from "over 4,000 contestants" he has worked during his two decades on all variations of 'MasterChef'.

Responding to the reported accusations, Gregg said "the complaints [are] coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age just from 'Celebrity MasterChef'".

He has since apologised for his remarks about the claims, adding in a video on Monday (02.12.24): "I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

"I wasn't in a good head space when I posted it. I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege, yesterday, when I posted it.

"It's obvious to me I need to take some time out now while this investigation is underway. I hope you understand, and I do hope you accept this apology."

he and his lawyers have denied the allegations, saying: "It is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature."