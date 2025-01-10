Melanie Walters unintentionally started stripping off in front of her 'Gavin and Stacey' co-stars.

The 62-year-old actress - who played Gwen West in the BBC comedy - gave her colleagues Mathew Horne and Joanna Page a shock when she began changing into her pantomime outfit when the camera was still running after the trio had taken part in a Zoom interview.

Joanna told the 'Off The Telly' podcast: "They obviously must have left it running because we were all going to do a big goodbye, and they assumed Mel would be included.

"Matt all of a sudden went, 'Jo, Jo, Mel is taking her clothes off, she doesn't think we are watching her, she doesn't think she's still on'."

The 47-year-old star hurriedly sent a text message to her co-star which read: "Mel STOP, we can see you!"

Walters said: "I was just about to take my top off."

It was revealed during the sitcom's Christmas finale that Gwen had a new boyfriend in the form of Dave Coaches (Steffan Rhodri) and Melanie agreed with director Christine Gernon's hint that the plot twist would make her "shriek a little" when she read it.

She said: "True enough when I turned the page, and there it was. It was Dave Coaches. I did (shriek)!"

Melanie hoped that Gwen would find love but was stunned by the identity of the mystery man.

The actress said: "Part of me sort of hoped, when you wonder what the story's going to be, I did sort of hope, 'Oh, I wonder if Gwen will have a little love in her life'.

"And then, when reading that, not in a million years would it be Dave Coaches – I thought it would be one of Doris's cast-offs."