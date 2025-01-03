Thousands of ‘Gavin and Stacey’ fans are bidding to win Robert Wilfort’s original signed finale script in a charity raffle.

Robert Wilfort and the signed Gavin and Stacey: The Finale script

According to peoplesfundraising.com, 1544 people have bought tickets to be in with the chance of getting their hands on the piece of "once in a lifetime" memorabilia that was donated by the Jason West actor to raise money for The Theatre Shed.

So far, £17,450.00 has been raised for the Chesham- and Amersham-based charity - which is an inclusive group that gives everyone a chance to have access to the performing arts.

The script has been signed by all the main cast members - including co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones - as well as the director Christine Gernon.

Robert wrote on the fundraiser's website: "I'm delighted to donate a copy of the script for the 2024 finale of 'Gavin and Stacey', signed on the set by all the main cast members and the director, to this raffle.

"All proceeds from this prize draw will go to the charity The Theatre Shed, an inclusive theatre group that believes all young people should have access to the performing arts.

"£5 per ticket, the more tickets you buy the better chance you have of winning!

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get a unique piece of 'Gavin and Stacey' memorabilia whilst knowing your donation will help this wonderful charity continue its vital work."

The draw will be made on Monday, January 13, at 10.30am.

New Year's Eve saw the 47-year-old star also raffle off a signed photograph of the cast from the hit BBC One sitcom - that followed the up-and-down relationship of Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Stacey Shipman (Joanna Page), and their loved ones.

The proceeds from this went to the PTA of his local school Chiltern Hills Academy.

Robert has repeatedly uploaded videos to his Instagram account where he has "shamelessly" mentioned that if fans DM him proof that they have bought tickets to the raffles, via a screenshot, he will follow them back.