Dr. Michael Mosley's widow is determined to continue his work

The TV doctor passed away at the age of 67 earlier this month on the Greek island of Symi after he vanished during a walk in sweltering temperatures whilst holidaying with his wife Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley and his grieving partner has taken to social media to thank the public for their "outpouring of love" in the wake of the health expert's death.

She posted on Instagram: "Thank you all for your wonderfully supportive messages. The outpouring of love from so many people has meant a huge amount to me and my family.

"I'm going to be quiet for a while. I'm sure you will understand. But I will be back here soon. I very much want to continue with the work that gave Michael and myself so much joy and such a sense of purpose.

"Once more thank you so much for respecting my family's privacy so kindly.

"Michael was an amazing man. Thank you for seeing that too. We miss him so much."

Dr. Mosley - who presented shows such as the BBC programme 'Trust Me, I'm A Doctor' - had reportedly been offered the chance to appear as contestant on the next series of 'Strictly Come Dancing' prior to his tragic death.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "He told me just the week before last he'd been invited to do 'Strictly'."

Another insider added to the publication: "Dr. Mosley would have been a hugely loveable contestant, exactly what the show needs."