Michelle Keegan might be too busy for TV shows soon with Hollywood offers pouring in.

The former 'Coronation Street' star has seen her popularity soar after recent Netflix drama 'Fool Me Once', and producer Danny Brocklehurst - who also worked with the 37-year-old actress on 'Brassic' and a string of other TV dramas - thinks it's only a matter of time before her career heads towards the big screen.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "I think there's a very high chance we won't be able to get her for TV shows in the future."

'Fool Me Once' became the most watched series of the year on Netflix and a hit with fans around the world.

Writer Harlan Coben - who worked with her on the show - revealed movie studio chiefs have been asking how to start talks with the star.

He said: "Michelle is so talented. She's a great person to work with.

"Hollywood executives are always asking me, 'How do I get in touch with Michelle?' "

Harlan, 62, put the former soap star's appeal down to how people can relate to her as a person.

He added: "People can sense the authenticity and the kindness with Michelle."

She has been married to Mark Wright since 2015, and her husband previously insisted she could even become a Bond Girl one day.

He said on 'Heart' radio: "She’s such a down to earth girl, never forgotten her roots.

"That is why when she sits there and reads news that she's in the running to be the next Bond Girl, she’s like 'nah, no chance, I’m not having it!' But then when you think about it ... why not?

"They’ve put her in the mix with Jodie Comer, [she] also could be running, and in the past we’ve had Rosamund Pike, Monica Bellucci, Halle Berry - just imagine if Michelle is the next Bond girl!"