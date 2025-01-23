Michelle Keegan's hit Sky comedy 'Brassic' is ending after its upcoming seventh season.

The award-winning series – which sees former ‘Coronation Street’ star Michelle portray single mum Erin Croft – is bowing out “while we are still riding high”.

Writer Joseph “Joe” Gilgun, who also plays gang leader Vinnie, the father of Erin’s son Tyler, based the series – which first aired in 2019 - on his own experience of growing up in Chorley in Lancashire.

Co-creator Danny Brocklehurst confirmed the devastating news for fans and quipped that “maybe they can finally give us that Bafta”.

He said in a statement: “When Joe Gilgun and I sat down to create Brassic, we couldn’t have imagined, in our wildest dreams, that we would do seven series and gather such a loyal and loving fan base.

“It’s been a complete joy to create this eccentric world, but all good things must come to an end, and we want to stop while we are still riding high. Maybe they can finally give us that Bafta.”

‘Brassic’ has received a total of four Bafta nominations in the male performance in a comedy category.

The news comes shortly after it was reported that pregnant Michelle is set to be offered a lucrative deal to document her journey into parenthood.

The 37-year-old actress is expecting her first child with husband Mark Wright, and the celebrity duo are now being targeted for their own fly-on-the-wall TV series.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Michelle and Mark are such a TV power couple, and becoming parents is huge for them. A couple of production companies are writing up propositions to see if they’d let in cameras to follow them becoming parents.

"These fly-on-the-wall shows are huge on ITV, as well as streamers like Prime, and there is a huge audience that would love an insight into Michelle and Mark’s world.

"It’s all just in the planning stages and no formal approaches have been made but the offers are close to being finalised."

Michelle announced her pregnancy in December, posting snaps of her growing baby bump on social media.

The brunette beauty - who has been married to former ‘Towie’ star Mark since 2015 - wrote on Instagram at the time: "2025 is going to be a special one for us… [star emojis] (sic)"

The final instalment is due to air later this year.