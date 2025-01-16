Channel 5 are set to make a documentary that will examine late businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed and sexual assault allegations against him.

The former Harrods owner died in 2023 aged 94, but since his passing several women have come forward to accuse him of sexual assault.

Now, a documentary from production company Little Gem - which was behind ITV drama series 'Mr Bates Vs The Post Office' - is set to study the claims.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "Having a documentary made by this calibre of creative teams adds some heft to the project and is guaranteed to really scrutinise Fayed’s dark history.

"Little Gem didn’t just dramatise the story of the Horizon software scandal that saw hundreds of Post Office staff treated abominably by their bosses, they also made a factual show.

"This opens up the prospect of them potentially turning the story of Fayed into a drama too, one which would no doubt be snapped up by Channel 5 as well."

The documentary will focus on London department store Harrods' history, and it will then analyse Al-Fayed's behaviour.

In October, model Bianca Gascoigne claimed Al-Fayed sexually assaulted and groomed her when she worked at Knightsbridge store Harrods - which he owned from 1985 to 2010 - as a teenager.

Bianca, 37 - who is the daughter of former England footballer Paul Gascoigne - claimed Al-Fayed used to grope her, forced her to kiss him during weekly meetings, and she recalled an "horrific" incident when he once lent her the Harrods' Park Lane apartment to stay in the night before a flight.

But she was left "shell-shocked" when he turned up at the flat and sexually assaulted her.

Speaking on Sky News' The UK Tonight with Sarah-Jane Mee, she said: "[Al Fayed] turned up at the apartment to my shock, I was just gobsmacked, I was kind of very shell-shocked.

"I just didn't really know what to do, he came in and then he sat me down on the sofa... he got his privates out and got my hands and was trying to manoeuvre them on his parts.

"When that didn't work he was trying to force my head on to his lap.

"And I don't know how but I managed to wiggle away.

"And I think possibly you know, that him knowing my parents... I don't know, that might have saved me at that moment. But it was horrific."