Bobby Norris wants to "tackle his fears" with 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins'.

Bobby Norris will appear on the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

The 38-year-old reality star -who is best known for appearing on 'The Only Way Is Essex' and arguing with co-star Gemma Collins - is one of a string of famous faces to have signed up for the next series of the military-style challenge show and admitted that he accepted the offer after realising that he had been "controlled" by his own phobias for too long.

He told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "I’ve got so many fears and phobias, and I’ve let them control my life for so long.

“So I decided that if I could try and even tackle one of them, I’d be happy.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The former 'Celebs Go Dating' star will appear alongside the likes of model Bianca Gascoigne, wrestler Anthony Ogogo, and Pete Wicks on the series.

But Bobby's fellow 'TOWIE' star Pete, 36, was recently said to have caused a stir with Channel 4 bosses after he signed up to appear in 'Strictly Come Dancing' for the BBC.

Industry insiders have claimed Channel 4 higher-ups are “fuming” over Pete’s decision to join ‘Strictly’, because it will shift focus away from his planned “redemption arc” on ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ (‘SAS: WDW’).

A source said: “Channel 4 were fuming when Pete was revealed as part of this year’s ‘Strictly’ cast.

“After Pete was knocked unconscious and broke his ribs in 2022’s series, his return to try and pass selection was a big deal and the first time [ex-Special Forces lead instructor] Billy Billingham and the directing staff have allowed a celeb to try out twice.

“Bosses wanted his to be one of the main storylines on the show, a real redemption arc, but now they’ve been trumped by ‘Strictly’.

“All plans for Pete to give interviews for ‘SAS: WDW’ will be overtaken by ‘Strictly’ and bosses are furious — but there’s nothing they can do about it."