Mrs Hinch is pregnant with her third child

The social media star – who has amassed a huge following for her cleaning content and has appeared on 'Loose Women' alongside her best friend Stacey Solomon – has announced she is expecting another boy.

Sophie Hinchcliffe – who already has sons Ronnie and Lennie with her spouse Jamie - shared a moving video of her boys helping to announce they are going to be big brothers on Sunday (03.11.24) by printing their handprints around the words “baby boy #3” painted on a wall inside their home.

The 34-year-old star sadly lost her father Alan in April, and she says her unborn baby is a “special gift” from him in the emotional Instagram Reel.

She captioned the sweet clip: "Heaven was too far to visit, so you sent us a special gift from up above. I have no doubt you sent him to us Dad, to fill our hearts with so much love ILYD.

"Ronnie and Lennies baby brother. Our Baby Boy No.3 Joining us in 2025. The 3 Musketeers. Bring on the absolute carnage boys. (sic)”

Sophie was left devastated by the sudden loss of her dad.

She wrote: "25th April 2024. My precious Dad passed suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept.

"My life, our whole world, has been turned upside down. A deep unimaginable pain I cannot put into words.

"My loving Dad, Our boys beloved Grandad, your workshop is locked up and I sleep with the key. I promise to keep your workshop dream going.

"Until we meet and sing together again. Goodnight Dad. My absolute king. Your Bubberloo."

As well as her cleaning tips, Mrs Hinch has documented the ups and downs of her life – including her battle with crippling anxiety - and revealed last year that she and her eldest son Ronnie both have autism.

She shared: "Autism. A question I am asked daily. Mrs Hinch, is Ronnie autistic? Yes, our wonderful Ronnie is autistic. In fact, I am too.”

Sophie continued: "Both Ron and I have had confirmation for a while now. We decided as a family to take our time to process, to learn, to grow and to find our way together before we shared. So that’s exactly what we did and are continuing to do each day.

"We have hard days but we also have lots of magical days. And if only everyone accepted and understood autism, the world really would be a much better place. Ronnie, thank you for being ours, for being so precious and simply incredible. Because of you everything finally made sense to me after 33 years. You are my absolute inspiration in life. I love you Ron … Mummy is right here with you, in this together, forever xxx. (sic)”