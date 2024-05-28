Helen Flanagan believes "mum guilt never goes".

The 33-year-old actress - who has Charlie, six, and Matilda, eight, with her ex-partner Scott Sinclair - has taken to social media to reveal that she continues to suffer from mum guilt.

Helen - who was in a relationship with Scott for 13 years - wrote on Instagram: "Not seen my babies for 11 days as they were in Dubai with their daddy x I feel such a horrible mummy for not seeing them and guilty but I think it's important for them to have a nice time with their daddy.

"I suppose mum guilt never goes no matter what you do x They went on holiday with their lovely nanna too which helps me as I get lots of pictures of them looking really happy x (sic)"

Meanwhile, Helen recently revealed that she feared she'd ruined her career after suffering a "very scary" psychotic episode.

The soap star struggled to feel "normal" in the wake of her 2022 split from Scott, and then suffered an "awful reaction" to her ADHD medication, which left her at rock bottom.

Helen told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “I don’t see it as a break-up, I see it as a divorce. We were together 13 years. But instead of processing it all, I threw myself into work and shut off my emotions. I just went into survival mode. Then it all came to the surface earlier this year and I was mentally and physically breaking down."

Of her psychotic episode, she added: “It was really sad and very scary. I was seeing things and I felt like I was in danger all the time."