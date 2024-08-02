Ncuti Gatwa’s fortune has doubled to nearly £2 million after he took the role of Doctor Who.

The former ‘Sex Education’ actor, 31, was announced as the Fifteenth Time Lord in 2022, and his latest Companies House accounts show his cash has soared from around £954,000 to almost £1.9 million across 2023, when his first episodes playing the TARDIS-dwelling alien aired.

His accounts also showed he paid himself a wage of nearly £700,000 from his Gemini Moon limited company.

Ncuti’s fortune has swelled despite overnight ratings for his first run in the BBC’s ‘Doctor Who’ falling.

A source told The Sun about his new riches amid the falling viewer figures: “Landing one of the most sought-after roles on TV was always going to help Ncuti’s career and earning power.

“That much is clear from his latest accounts. But some might be wondering if his financial success has been matched by his success as the Time Lord.

“The number of people tuning in for a show that revelled in being a shared experience for all the family is somewhat underwhelming, to say the least.”

The first two episodes of the fourteenth series of ‘Doctor Who’ premiered on iPlayer before being broadcast on BBC One on Saturday 11 May – and were watched by 2.7 million and 3.2 million fans.

Viewing figures for the third episode of the season plunged to 2.3million a week later.

There was an uptick in ratings to 3 million – but they fell to about 2.3million for the rest of the season.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “Overnight ratings no longer provide an accurate picture of all those who watch drama in an on-demand world.

“This season of ‘Doctor Who’ premiered on iPlayer nearly 24 hours before broadcast, and episode one has already been viewed by over 6million viewers and continues to grow.”

Ncuti was the first black and openly queer actor to assume the Doctor Who role.

He is now shooting his second season as the intergalactic time traveller, in a co-production between the BBC and Disney.

The fourteenth ‘Doctor Who’ series wrapped up on 22 June, with marketing for it referring to it as ‘Season One’ in the wake of production changes and the acquisition of the show’s international broadcasting rights by Disney+.