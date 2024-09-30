Ryan Moloney has been crowned Best Daytime Star at the Inside Soap Awards 2024.

Ryan Moloney has been crowned Best Daytime Star at the Inside Soap Awards 2024

The 44-year-old actor was cast as Jarrod 'Toadie' Rebecchi in the Australian soap opera 'Neighbours' in 1995 but after bowing out of the role in September 2024 with a storyline that saw his character suffer a psychotic break following mental health issues, he has thanked fans for their "love and support" over the years.

He said: "I'm so glad that for my final year on 'Neighbours', I've been able to tell a story of importance – and one that is often avoided, misunderstood and demonised.

"Mental health and mental illness is something that touches all of us, and if we're to deal with it properly, we need to see it on our mainstream platforms.

"So I'd like to thank my family for the constant grounding, the love and support. I'm thankful to Neighbours for allowing me to hone my skills every single day for the past 30 years.

"And of course to the fans, for their love and support of the character, for voting for me for this award and for allowing the story to resonate so loudly with you."

Ryan had nominated alongside Kia Pegg (Scarlett Kiernan, ‘Doctors’) and Ada Nicodemou (Leah Patterson, ‘Home and Away’) for the award, and the ceremony will take place on Monday 30 September, with names of the other winners announced at 6pm GMT.

All four of the UK's major soap operas have received a nod in the Best Storyline category, with 'EastEnders' lastest whodunnit, Paul's MND in 'Coronation Street', Tom and Belle's coercive control in 'Emmerdale' and the sibling abuse plot in 'Hollyoaks' all under consideration.

Gary Gillatt, executive editor of Inside Soap magazine, said: “Some of 2024’s most challenging and thought-provoking television dominates the storyline and acting categories this year: the bittersweet journey from Paul’s MND diagnosis in Coronation Street; the horror of coercive control in a marriage in 'Emmerdale' and abuse within a family in 'Hollyoaks'. Meanwhile, 'EastEnders'’ tale of the conspiracy of ‘The Six’ has won many fans. But who’ll take home the trophies on the night? All will soon be revealed!”

The final nominations for each of the Inside Soap Awards are as follows:

BEST ACTRESS

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, ‘Coronation Street’)

Angela Wynter (Yolande Trueman, ‘EastEnders’)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle King, ‘Emmerdale’)

Kirsty-Leigh Porter (Leela Dexter, ‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST ACTOR

Peter Ash (Paul Foreman, ‘Coronation Street’)

Colin Salmon (George Knight, ‘EastEnders’)

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, ‘Emmerdale’)

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay, ‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST VILLAIN

Calum Lill (Joel Deering, ‘Coronation Street’)

Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar, ‘EastEnders’)

James Chase (Tom King, ‘Emmerdale’)

Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox, ‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST COMIC PERFORMANCE

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, ‘Coronation Street’)

Tameka Empson (Kim Fox, ‘EastEnders’)

Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle, ‘Emmerdale’)

Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen, ‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST NEWCOMER

Vicky Myers (DS Lisa Swain, ‘Coronation Street’)

Sophie Khan Levy (Priya Nandra-Hart, ‘EastEnders’)

Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan, ‘Emmerdale’)

Isabelle Smith (Frankie Osborne, ‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST PARTNERSHIP

Daniel Brocklebank and Peter Ash (Billy Mayhew and Paul Foreman, ‘Coronation Street’)

Balvinder Sopal and Heather Peace (Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin, ‘EastEnders’)

Dominic Brunt and Mark Charnock (Paddy Dingle and Marlon Dingle, ‘Emmerdale’)

Nathaniel Dass and Oscar Curtis (Dillon Ray and Lucas Hay, ‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST YOUNG PERFORMER

Age 21 or under on the day of voting launch

Charlie Wrenshall (Liam Connor, ‘Coronation Street’)

Ellie Dadd (Amy Mitchell, ‚EastEnders’)

Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor, ‘Emmerdale’)

Oscar Curtis (Lucas Hay, ‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST PET

Freddie (‘Coronation Street’)

Tyson (‘EastEnders’)

Piper (‘Emmerdale’)

BEST FAMILY

The Platts (‘Coronation Street’)

The Mitchells (‘EastEnders’)

The Dingles (‘Emmerdale’)

The McQueens (‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST STORYLINE

Paul’s MND (‘Coronation Street’)

The Six: Killer cover-up (‘EastEnders’)

Tom and Belle: Coercive control (‘Emmerdale’)

Sibling sexual abuse (‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST SHOWSTOPPER

Awarded to a special soap event that had the audience on the edge of their seats

Joel is Lauren’s mystery boyfriend (‘Coronation Street’)

The Six: Linda kills Keanu (‘EastEnders’)

Cliffhanger: Mackenzie’s choice (‘Emmerdale’)

Frankie is being abused by JJ (‘Hollyoaks’)

BEST DRAMA STAR

Elinor Lawless (Stevie Nash, ‘Casualty’)

Neet Mohan (Rash Masum, ‘Casualty’)

Adam Thomas (Donte Charles, ‘Waterloo Road’)

Alicia Forde (Kelly-Jo Rafferty, ‘Waterloo Road’)

BEST SOAP

‘Coronation Street’

‘EastEnders’

‘Emmerdale’

‘Hollyoaks’