Nicola Coughlan was confused by her Doctor Who script

The 'Bridgerton' actress plays the title role in the upcoming 'Doctor Who' Christmas special, which sees her character check into a London hotel in 2024, only to open a secret doorway to the Time Hotel.

Reflecting on her experience, she said: "I just loved it so much, aside from being completely confused by the timeline at first when marking up my scripts!

"You also often film things out of sequence so there’s already elements of time travel in filming any show, and then you put in the actual Doctor Who time travel and you’re thinking 'oh my god'."

In a press release, the BBC teased that Joy "discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor" in the Time Hotel.

The synopsis continued: "Where has the Doctor been? What is going on in Joy’s hotel room?

"An old enemy of the Doctor’s is lurking in the wings and all of human history hangs in the balance.

"Can the Doctor save Christmas, everywhere, all at once?"

Nicola revealed that despite the confusing timeline, she had a great time emersing herself in the world of 'Doctor Who'.

She added: "I just thought that this is really fun, and it’s so different to anything I’ve ever done before.

"I was super excited to do the stunts, which are a thing that I didn’t know I would enjoy. The chance to do those was brilliant."

She enjoyed working with the Fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, who also full of praise for his new co-star.

He said: "We are fans of each other and each other’s work, and see each other out and about in London, and I’ve always loved and respected her as an actor.

"We’ve always wanted to work together and so this was the perfect opportunity.

"It’s quite tricky describing what it was like working with Nicola because everything just sounds like a bad pun – she was a Joy, she is a star, quite simply that."