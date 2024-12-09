Nicola Coughlan is glad to be appearing in a family-friendly show for once in 'Doctor Who'.

Nicola Coughlan stars in the Doctor Who Christmas episode

The 37-year-old actress is set to appear in the Christmas special of the BBC sci-fi favourite and pointed out the contrast to her portrayal of Penelope Featherington in the raunchy Netflix period drama 'Bridgerton'.

Reflecting on a busy 2024, Nicola told The Radio Times magazine: "It's been amazing. It's been the busiest year of my life.

"I think we went to eight different countries on the 'Bridgerton' press tour – but in a really lovely way, with two shows I'm so proud of.

"And it feels really nice to end the year with 'Doctor Who'. I'm getting to sit down with my family at Christmas to watch it.

"Very few things I do are actually family-friendly, so it's really lovely to have one!"

Nicola plays a character called Joy Almondo in the festive episode of 'Doctor Who' but the Irish actress revealed that she didn't get the chance to watch the long-running series as a child.

She said: "I didn't grow up with 'Doctor Who'. In my house in Ireland, we only had two Irish channels, no BBC, so it wasn't in my day-to-day.

"When they asked me, I was super-keen. But when I tried to do the research, I thought, 'Oh my God... this is a full universe!'

"I was kind of overwhelmed. But then I thought the thing to do would be just try to do my best acting and hopefully make the 'Who' fans happy!"

Nicola's casting was first confirmed last year and she spoke of her excitement at being on the show alongside Ncuti Gatwa's Time Lord.

She said: "I'm excited to join the Whoniverse under the leadership of the inimitable Russell T Davies.

"I've been a fan of Ncuti Gatwa for some time and getting to share the screen with him as the Doctor has been an absolute joy."