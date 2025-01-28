Nicola McLean admits she kept her breast cancer scare a secret from her children.

Nicola McLean has revealed she had a cancer scare

The 43-year-old TV personality "broke down in tears" when she found a lump on her breast while moisturising in November 2024, and she automatically thought the worst due to her mother Margaret's own breast cancer battle.

She told new! magazine: "Straight away I thought I was going to die... Tom [Williams, my husband husband] was amazing - he's so supportive, and we talk about everything.

"He's the calm one and was telling me, 'We don't know what it is yet,' and being really rational. I didn't tell the kids. I would never tell the kids something like this - I wouldn't want to worry them.

"They know I have anxiety, and I'll tell them when I'm feeling anxious because I think it's good to talk about it, but I'd never worry them with something like this."

After going to her GP and then being referred to the cancer unit, the mum-of-two breathed a "massive" sigh of relief as the lump was benign.

Nicola added: "Being referred to a cancer unit is scary in itself.

"The doctor said if the lump had been larger than 4cm, it would have had to be removed, but it wasn't, thankfully."

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star admitted to not checking her 32GG boobs as much because her implants make it hard for her to "know what is mine and what isn't".

Her mother's ordeal made Nicola shy away from her own health issues, but she has vowed to be more on top of her health.

She declared: "I find it difficult to focus on myself, but this has made me realise how important my health is.

"Being here is more important than anything.

"I'm making a vow to be more on top of things, even when it comes to my smear tests and general check-ups, I don't want to avoid my health anymore ...

"I was scared of the 'what if', but I want others not to let fear get in the way of their health.

"This has really opened my eyes."