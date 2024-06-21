Nicola McLean has slammed the new hosts of 'Big Brother' and has demanded Rylan Clark is brought back.

Nicola McLean is not a fan of Will Best and AJ Odudu on Big Brother

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star, who competed in 2012 and again on the 2017 'All-Star vs. New Star' season, is not a fan of AJ Odudu and Will Best's hosting style, and wants to see 'Big Brother' legend Rylan or Alison Hammond in the job as they have the experience of having been on the reality show.

Appearing on the 'Saving Grace' podcast, Nicola said of the ITV2 reboot: "I don't love the presenters yeah I really don't know why have we not got Rylan I'm sorry I do think it should have been Rylan or

like even Alison Hammond or someone that had been on the show.

"I think it has to be Rylan. If it wasn't going to be Emma, you've got to have Rylan. I don't like the presenters um and I do prefer the celebrity versions of them I'm sorry I do."

Rylan won 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2013 and went onto host sister show 'Bit On The Side'.

He previously admitted he is yet to "let go" of 'Big Brother', and he's always been hoping for a return.

Rylan told Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett's 'Dish' podcast before AJ and Will were confirmed as the hosts:,"So, I’ve made no secret, and I’m still not going to make a secret, of course I’d love to go back. It was such a big part of my life."