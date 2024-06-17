Noel Edmonds "feels sorry" for Mr Blobby.

Noel Edmonds and Mr Blobby appeared on television together in the 1990s

The 75-year-old presenter featured alongside the bulbous pink figure covered in yellow spots on his TV series 'Noel's House Party' in the 1980s and even though he is usually "too busy" to reflect on the heyday of his career, joked that he is still in touch with the fictional character.

Speaking on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', he said: "I'm too busy. I'm running the biggest online radio production company. In New Zealand, I have a farm of a thousand acres, I have a vineyard, and last week I found out our white wine is up for an award. I talk to Mr Blobby most days. He calls me; it has to be said, not the entertaining conversation. I feel sorry for him. He wants a station on my radio!"

Mr Blobby then crashed the set of the breakfast programme, and threw his arms around the former 'Deal Or No Deal' host, who exclaimed to hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls that he "had a feeling" that something like that was coming.

The former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant moved to New Zealand in 2019 and launched his radio station over there but told natives of the country not to worry because he had no plans of taking his former sidekick over with him.

He told The Spin-Off: "Kiwis can rest easy, I’m not going to inflict myself upon this proud nation. I’m definitely not bringing Mr Blobby over. I’m here to behave, not to inflict Noel Edmonds on you. Seriously, Positivity Radio New Zealand is not a Noel vehicle. Yeah, I thought of it, I’m going to fund it for as long as I can, but it’s very much being driven by our Kiwi chums, and the pick-up has been astonishing."