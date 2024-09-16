Noel Fielding loves “not partying”.

Noel Fielding loves ‘not partying’

The comic, 51, was a regular on London’s party scene in the 1990s and 2000s, but has since settled down in the north of the city with his 43-year-old writer wife Lliana Bird – with whom he has two daughters – and says his continuing job as one of the hosts of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ now suits his quiet family life.

He told The Guardian: “When I got this job (‘Bake Off’), I’d just had my first child, I was painting a lot and had a different lifestyle.

“This show fitted that phase. You want to match your career to where you are in life.

“It’s mainstream, family-friendly and my kids love it, so it suits me.

“I love not partying – and I never thought I’d say that.”

Noel previously told The Guardian: “I took partying to its logical conclusion. “When you’ve been partying with Kate Moss and Courtney Love, you’ve gone as far as you can go.

“A few friends ended up in rehab. I was sick of partying anyway and lucky enough to have my family at the right time.

“It was like, ‘This is what I was looking for!’”

Noel added along with his ‘Bake Off’ job he would like to follow in Vic Reeves’ footsteps and start focusing more on his art and do TV shows around it.

He said: “I’d love to concentrate on art more as I get older. I love what Vic Reeves is doing, making art documentaries and his ‘Painting Birds’ series.

“Vic and Bob (Mortimer) were a big influence on me.

“Now he looks genuinely happy. I’d love to do something similar.”

Noel is set to front his eighth series of ‘Bake Off’ alongside fellow host Alison Hammond and judge Paul Hollywood, meaning he’s had a longer stint at the helm that the show’s original hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

He said: “Who knew that was going to happen? Maybe Paul Hollywood’s hypnotised me.

“I can’t escape the tractor beam of those blue eyes. I loved that original lineup, with Mary (Berry), Mel and Sue, as much as anyone.

“When me and Sandi (Toksvig) took over, we were terrified. We knew it was a massive risk.

“We said, ‘Let’s see if we can last one series.’ The fact that I’m still here is amazing.”