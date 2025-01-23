Olly Murs wants 'The X Factor' to make a comeback.

Olly Murs wants to see The X Factor back on air

The 40-year-old singer - who was runner-up on the ITV talent show in 2009 when Joe McElderry won - has weighed in seven years after the programme was scrapped after falling ratings.

He told Mo Gilligan's 'Beginning, Middle and End' podcast: "I hope it comes back because there was something special about it.

“Those big Saturday nights, you don’t get them any more, and the Sunday nights were even bigger.”

The 'Dance With Me Tonight' hitmaker also ended up co-hosting both the main show and its 'The Extra Show' spinoff.

While he feels for contestants who have since revealed their negative experiences on the programme, Olly spoke fondly of his time.

He added: "I had an amazing time on 'X Factor.'

"I was on this self-discovery of, ‘Can I actually do it? Am I a superstar?’. . . but when someone believes in you, like Simon Cowell did with me, it was all I needed.”

Although 'X Factor' is off air, Cowell has maintained his hope that 'Britain's Got Talent' will remain a TV staple for years to come.

In April last year, he told BANG Showbiz and other media outlets: "I always thought, ‘If we can get three or four years out of this, it would be amazing’, and then you reach ten years and you go, ‘that’s a milestone’.

“I think because so many people now come from all over the world to compete, and it’s not just winning the show, it’s having that viral moment which can literally change your life overnight.

“I think that’s why people are going to come back year after year after year and hopefully keep competing and get better, because that’s what I’m seeing is that the acts are getting better, and because the show has all ages, I think it’s going to be here for a long, long time.”