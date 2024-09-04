Oti Mabuse is reportedly being lined up for 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star - who was a professional on the BBC Latin and ballroom show from 2015 to 2021 before becoming a panelist for 'The Masked Dancer' and 'Dancing On Ice' - could join Ant and Dec in the jungle for ITV's iconic reality show later this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Oti is a brilliant name for 'I’m A Celebrity', she’s hugely popular and well liked by the ITV audience so bosses are over the moon she could be a campmate this year.

“She’s very much seen as being part of the ITV family of stars and is always guaranteed to be great fun.”

Earlier this summer, Oti was spotted at rehearsals for the upcoming 'Strictly' series, but it's thought she was lending her choreography skills rather than planning a permanent return.

She won the Glitterball trophy in consecutive years with 'Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher, 37, and comedian Bill Bailey, 56.

Speaking about why she decided to walk away before going for the hat-trick, Oti told the 'All Change' podcast: "Luckily my husband again has been an amazing person who has seen the dark days, the days where I'm in the shower crying with my clothes on because it's so hard and it's so overwhelming.

"He's seen me not eat, he's seen me overeat, he's seen me struggle with not being able to get the best out of someone.

"He's seen me having to deal with 'interesting personalities.'

"So, he's the person that's seen the behind the scenes at the point where I'd got to where I was like: 'I think I'm finished.' He was like: 'Yeah.' "