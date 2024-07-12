Paul Chuckle is jokingly bidding to be crowned the next James Bond.

The ‘ChuckleVision’ entertainer, 76, has hinted he thinks he could be the perfect fit to fill Daniel Craig’s shoes as 007 after the actor stopped playing the part after his role in 2021’s ‘No Time to Die’ – sparking years-long speculation about who is set to be cast in the next installment of the franchise.

Paul commented on a photo posted on X of some of the A-list contenders for the role that asked: “Who should be the next James Bond?”

He uploaded a hand-waving emoji to the post, sparking a flood of mock-ups on social media of Paul as the spy – and in other Hollywood roles.

One fa of the idea of him taking over the role edited an image of Super-Man star Holland and superimposed Paul’s face on top.

Another supporter of the idea of Paul as 007 told him on X: “Got to be you”, while another said they hoped Paul would adapt his ‘ChuckleVision’ catchphrase into: “To me, to Q” for the next Bond movie.

Stars in the running to play the spy are said to include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Cillian Murphy and Tom Holland.

Paul recently told how he tried to contact the ghost of his late brother Barry, who died in 2018 aged 73 after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

He said about performing solo without his ‘ChuckleVision’ co-star sibling: “I’d never been on stage on my own before, and I swear I saw him appear there, and he put the thumbs up.

“And I went on stage, and I was fine after that.”

Along with Paul and Barry, ‘ChuckleVision’ occasionally featured their older brothers Jimmy and Brian Elliott – professionally known as the Patton Brothers.

It ran for 292 episodes over 22 years, from 1987 to 2009, and in January 2018 was voted one of the greatest children’s TV shows of all time by a Radio Times panel of experts.