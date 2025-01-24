Paul Danan was reportedly in "secret talks" to join the cast of 'First Dates' just weeks before his death.

Paul Danan was reportedly in talks to make his TV return

The former 'Hollyoaks' star died earlier this month aged 46 after reportedly injuring himself in a fall at a house in Bristol and he was laid to rest in a funeral in Essex on Tuesday (21.01.25) - and now a new report suggests the actor was busy planning his TV return in a bid to find love with a turn on the Channel 4 dating show shortly before he passed away.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Paul was feeling so excited about the future again and optimistic about finding someone he could share the rest of his life with.

"He loved being on telly and 'First Dates' seemed like a great opportunity to get back onto the dating scene."

The insider added: "Obviously producers were really keen to sign him up knowing how popular he was and they were in discussions about him joining the next series.

"He would have been brilliant on a date in the famous restaurant - with a real chance of finding love."

The 'Celebrity Love Island' star's management confirmed his passing in a statement which read: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old.

"Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him. "During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time."

It has been reported that Paul "slipped and fell" at the 'dry house' where he had been staying at to help overcome his addictions. Local police are not treating his death as suspicious.