Pete Wicks plans to invite Maura Higgins to the 'Strictly Come Dancing' final - if he makes it that far.

Pete Wicks is competing on the BBC show

The 36-year-old TV personality is competing for a place in the final of the BBC show, and Pete hopes that the brunette beauty will watch him perform live.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Pete has really missed Maura while she has been away, and he has found it hard not being able to contact her.

"It’s made him realise how ­special she is to him.

"He’s told his mates that he is thinking of asking her to be ‘exclusive’, meaning they won’t date anyone else.

"Plus if he does make it through to the 'Strictly' finals next week he thinks it would be the perfect week to invite her to watch him in the audience."

Maura recently confessed to missing Pete during her stint on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

The 34-year-old star - who first found fame on 'Love Island' - revealed that she was looking forward to reuniting with Pete.

During an appearance on 'This Morning', Maura said: "I do miss him - like I miss all my friends and family!"

Maura also revealed that they've both been been supportive of each other over recent weeks.

The TV star shared: "Honestly he's been so supportive.

"I didn't know if he was still in Strictly, I'm so proud of him and he's proud of me and I can't wait to see him."

Maura then confessed that she didn't intend to share any details about her private life.

She said: "Do you know what? You do forget about the cameras, and I do like to keep things private."