Pete Wicks has signed up for 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The former 'Only Way is Essex' star - who has also appeared on the likes of 'Celebs Go Dating', 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' and 'The Real Full Monty' - is said to be excited after agreeing to take part in this year's competition, despite his lack of experience on the dancefloor.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: “Pete has joined the 'Strictly' line up and is excited to get started.

“He isn’t much of a dancer but that’s what the BBC loved about him. They wanted the show to feel more like it did in the beginning.

“Pete is also going to attract younger viewers who have followed his career since 'TOWIE'.”

The news comes just a day after it was revealed Nick Knowles is also set to take part in the show.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Nick has always loved 'Strictly' and he is so excited.

"He’s got a great personality, is incredibly driven and competitive and is up for giving anything a crack. He’s going on the show to entertain and to win. He’ll give it his best shot."'EastEnders' actor Jamie Borthwick, 30 - who has played Jay Brown on the soap for the past 18 years - has also reportedly signed up for the show after wowing 'Strictly' bosses during last year's Christmas special.

A source previously said: "Although an 'EastEnders' actor is on 'Strictly' every year, this is the first time a performer on the festive special has gone directly into the competition.

"Producers and viewers were blown away by Jamie’s dancing.

"It’s not clear yet whether he will take a break from the soap or if he’ll juggle dance rehearsals with doing scenes for the soap."

And Jamie isn't the only star who's Christmas appearance has led to an offer for the full series, as Danny Cipriani is also said to be in negotiations.

A source previously said: “Danny proved he had the moves in the one-off special and 'Strictly' would love to have him back.

“It was an experience he enjoyed and Danny’s family and friends have been pushing him to say yes.

“Danny’s got 'Bear Hunt' on Netflix out next year so he’s free and able to take part. He’s coming back to the UK for a face-to-face meeting.”