Peter Kay has announced more tour dates

The 51-year-old comedian surprised fans by announcing new dates for his 'Peter Kay Live: Better Late Than Never' show - which are running over the next two years - in an advert that aired during 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' on Sunday (17.11.24).

In the ad, Peter is seen carrying a golden toilet to his mother's bungalow - a reference to his 2002 tour 'Mom Wants a Bungalow' - that boasts a garage door-painted mural of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, before he's asked if he's adding anymore tour dates.

Peter replied: "I have no choice – she wants it all now."

Shortly afterwards, Peter released a statement confirming that he's adding more tour dates.

The comedian said: "It’s been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy.

"Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35."

Peter has been on a record-breaking string of gigs since December 2022, and the 'Car Share' phenomenon has now added 21 new dates, which will start in February 2025 and end the following February.

His first dates include performances at Aberdeen P J Live (May 30 and 31, 2025), Brighton Centre (January 9, 2026), Bournemouth International Centre (January 10, 2026) and Isle of Man Villa Marina (February 20 and 21, 2026).

December 2022 marked Peter's comedy comeback with his 'Peter Kay: Better Late Than Never' tour, which kicked off at Manchester's AO Arena.

He also made history with his show by being the first artist ever to reside at London's The O2 Arena for a month, where he performed 45 times.

Peter will be back at the North Greenwich venue next year with two extra dates - May 16 and June 20.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on November 23 at 10am.