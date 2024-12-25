'Wallace and Gromit' creator Nick Park was worried Peter Kay wouldn't be able to return for 'Vengeance Most Fowl'.

Peter Kay has been on tour during Wallace and Gromit filming

The 51-year-old comedian has reprised his role as PC Mackintosh - now chief inspector - in the new film set to air on the BBC on Christmas Day (25.12.24), almost 20 years after joining the beloved franchise in 'Curse of the Were-Rabbit'.

Nick told Metro: "The big fear was that we couldn’t get him because for as long as we’ve been filming, he’s been in the middle of a massive tour."

However, Peter - who hasn't appeared on television in a new project since 2018's 'Car Share' finale - was delighted to return to the stop-motion series.

Nick added: "He replied to a letter that we wrote and said he’d love to do it. He somehow fitted it in, incredibly! So we’re very grateful for that."

Both Nick - who created the iconic duo of inventor Wallace and his dog Gromit over 35 years ago - and his co-director Merlin Crossingham were happy Peter's contribution to the new film.

Merlin said: "He has been absolutely amazing to work with. The understanding of character that he has and is able to bring vocally, you know?

"Obviously, we’re just taking the voice part of his acting – [his] ability is great.

"And he understands funny, you know? We don’t have to tell him how to be funny, that’s been a gift for us!"

Last month, Peter joked he would be selling pirate copies of 'Vengeance Most Fowl' as he insisted he couldn't reveal too much about his role.

Appearing on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 'Breakfast Show', he quipped: "I can’t say anything about it because it’s all so bloody secretive.

“I’m in 'Wallace and Gromit', the new film, I’ve not seen it yet – they said on Christmas Day, we’re going to watch it.

“So if people want copies of it, I’m doing a car boot on Sunday, on a fire stick.

“I’ve got bleach, batteries and I’ve got 'Wallace and Gromit' and I’ve also got 'Gladiator 2', and I can get 'Wicked' tonight off a mate of mine but it’s in black and white."