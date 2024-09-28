Phillip Schofield claims he was "thrown under the bus" when he was forced to leave 'This Morning' and he has hit out at former employers ITV.

The scandal-hit former presenter is making his TV comeback on the brand-new three-part Channel 5 series 'Cast Away' next week, and believes he was unfairly treated by certain people amid his departure.

According to The Sun, he said: "I miss parts of being on TV, certainly. I miss most of it, if I’m honest, I miss most of it.

"But there are bits that I really, really, really don’t miss. You learn a lot about people, I don’t miss that.

"When you throw someone under a bus, you’ve got to have a really good reason to do it.

"“It is inconceivable that I would quit. I don’t quit. I’m fired. But I never quit.”

Phillip, 62, slams his former employer ITV by saying: "I’m apparently 4/1 to do the other jungle programme (ITV’s 'I’m A Celebrity').

"Although my best mates host it, there are some channels you just won’t work for.

“There are just some people you won’t work for."

He also appears to mock the moment former co-host Holly Willoughby brought up the subject of his departure on 'This Morning', as she opened the show with the question "Are you OK?" to viewers.

In a clip from 'Cast Away', he is seen having a family barbecue with wife Stephanie Lowe and their daughters Molly, 31, and Ruby, 28, and saying: "If you’re OK, then we’re OK, and I’m OK . . . are you OK?"