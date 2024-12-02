Piers Morgan wants to host the 'Celebrity Apprentice'.

Piers Morgan wants to put Lord Sugar in his place if Celebrity Apprentice returns

Makers of the BBC reality show are planning a celebrity spin-off to mark the programme's 20th anniversary and the 59-year-old broadcaster - who was fired by sparring partner Lord Sugar when he took part on the show in 2007 - has only vowed to return if he is top dog in the boardroom and the Amstrad tycoon is one of the candidates.

Piers - who did win the US version of the show during Donald Trump's tenure as host - is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column as saying: "Having won the American 'Celebrity Apprentice' and being chosen as the winner by the President of the United States [Donald Trump], I'd only come back if I was the host, and Lord Sugar was one of my apprentices."

It is reported that show executives are keen for stars including Piers and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy to appear on the show and are aware that the dynamic between the former 'Good Morning Britain' host and Lord Sugar could make for compulsive viewing as the pair often trade barbs on social media.

The source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Execs want to get A-list stars involved for this very special version of 'The Apprentice', and signing up Piers, in particular, would be TV gold as there's a long-running standoff between him and Lord Sugar.

"Few celebrities have been approached yet as the show is still at the early stages and they want to take their time carefully selecting the right mix for the programme."

'Celebrity Apprentice' last aired in 2019 to raise cash for Comic Relief with stars such as Rylan Clark and Amanda Holden participating.