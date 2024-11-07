'Piglets' is returning for a second series on ITV despite being panned by critics.

Ricky Champ has revealed that Piglets is returning for a second series

The police comedy first aired in July and star Ricky Champ has expressed his surprise at the show being recommissioned as it received poor reviews.

He told the 'Reading Between The Lines' podcast: "'Piglets' has been commissioned for series two.

"It's crazy, because we got absolutely slammed. The first series came out and it was met with absolute venom – across the board.

"Immediately, I thought, 'That's that done'. But it got good figures and ITV obviously noticed that."

ITV are yet to confirm the return of the show – which also stars Sarah Parish and Mark Heap.

The programme about trainee cops was also criticised by a police body for its "highly offensive" title that references the derogatory nickname "pigs" used against officers.

Tiffany Lynch, the acting national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said earlier this year: "It is a disgusting choice of language to use for the title of a TV programme.

"I find it incredulous that this has been passed through checks and balances at an organisation made up of people who at any time have or may need the support and assistance of the police."

She added: "We should not be put at further risk for viewing numbers, our officers deserve respect, not humiliation for the job they are undertaking.

"It is incredibly dangerous to incite more negativity and misinformation against a public sector service that's already under so much pressure."

ITV said in response to the criticism: "'Piglets' is a fictional new comedy about a police training academy and the title is not intended to cause any offence, it's a comedic and endearing play on words to emphasise the innocence and youth of our young trainees."