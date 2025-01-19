Police are investigating after 'Gladiators' star Apollo was reportedly "harassed" by an unknown woman.

Police have been called in to protect Gladiators star Apollo

The 33-year-old former rugby player - whose real name is Alex Gray - was left "very worried" when the female repeatedly appeared on the show's set in Sheffield, at an apartment block where he was staying and during a meet-and-greet with fans at a shopping centre, and he confirmed cops are looking into the situation.

He told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “There was an incident. That’s as much as I can say, until something comes of it and there’s action taken.

“Maybe there might not be. I’m still waiting to hear. The police are doing their thing.”

A source added: “The police are investigating. No one has been arrested at this stage. On one occasion a woman was particularly threatening and it was strongly felt the matter needed reporting to the police. Alex was left very worried.

“It was decided the police should be informed as it felt like a serious case of stalking.”

It is believed the BBC and production company Hungry Bear Media arranged extra "support and production" for the star, increasing security around the Utilita Arena in Sheffield where the show is filmed and outside the apartment block in the city which the Gladiators stay in during filming.

An insider insisted the situation was “more sinister than a case of over-zealous fans”.

The source added: “Although it’s been a tough time for Alex, he loves the show and is throwing himself into work and all the opportunities coming his way.”

Alex recently admitted he finds the attention he receives as a result of 'Gladiators' can be "a little intense" but he has grown used to it.

He said: “It is what it is, it comes with the show.

“Obviously it’s all a bit new for me — I’ve been in some sort of spotlight before with the international rugby and the NFL — but that was minimal compared to what 'Gladiators' brings.

“It’s a little strange, a little intense sometimes.

“I can’t share what kind of messages I get, and I’m not saying I’m the heart-throb of the show — but I am the heart-throb of the show. My DMs have never been so full.”