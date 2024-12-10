Brenda Blethyn will "probably cry" when she doesn't visit north east England to film 'Vera' in March.

Brenda Blethyn will probably cry when she does not go up to north east England to film Vera in March

The 78-year-old actress - who played detective Vera Stanhope in the ITV1 crime drama - quit the show after 14 years to spend more time with her family, but she had admitted to likely be shedding a tear early next year when she isn't making her usual trip to shoot the programme.

Speaking at an event at London's BFI, she said: "It was a hard decision and come March when I would normally be getting ready to go back up there, I'll probably be crying.

"As much as I loved all that, I've got a family at home, and I realised I hadn't had a summer for 14 years with my family.

"So, I still did another series because I couldn't drag myself away.

"But anyway, it was time, that's all."

Despite no longer appearing on screens anymore as the detective after January 2, she will be keeping the spirit of the much-loved character alive with her used props.

Brenda revealed: "I have got the mac and hat!

"I think I've got the coat as well, the tweedy one - although it looks like it's been through the mill."

The first episode of the final series of 'Vera' will air on New Year's Day at 8pm, followed by the second serial on Thursday, January 2 at the same time on ITV1.

On January 3, the broadcaster is showing a special factual programme called 'Vera: Farewell Pet' at 9pm before all three shows go on ITVX.

Teasing what viewers can expect, Brenda said: "Joe [David Leon] has something going on that he doesn't want to talk about, and Vera is anxious to get to the bottom of that.

"We know he came back to the area because his father was ill. He passed away we've already seen that.

"Joe doesn't seem to have come out of that dungeon and Vera's concerned about that. Vera's superior, the Chief Inspector, wants to promote her, and so it's a big decision for Vera to make."