Coleen Rooney's mum is proud of what she has achieved in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

The 38-year-old star – who is married to former England captain Wayne Rooney – showcased her 'Wagatha Christie' abilities by successfully figuring out that the Jungle Junkyard was in fact a luxury camp, which did not come as a shock to her mum Colette McLoughlin.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I'm not surprised at all... she'd figure anything out.

"She's doing really well. We're so proud."

Colette has been looking after Coleen and Wayne's sons Kai, 15, Klay, 12, Kit, eight, and Cass, six, during her time in the jungle and says they have behaved well – although she will be relieved to see the back of "football runs and parties".

She said: "I think it's because they've been able to see her. If they hadn't been able to see her, it would've been really different. One of them's been really quiet and subdued."

Colette is hopeful that her daughter can become Queen of the Jungle but acknowledges that this series is "anyone's" to win.

She said: "It's anyone's isn't it, we don't know. Hopefully."

Coleen discussed her anxiety about leaving her children at home as she participates in the ITV series and revealed that her eldest sons had chosen to stay in the UK in order to focus on school and football – although her younger boys will be in Australia when she leaves the camp.

The WAG said: "I'd have liked them all to come out but it makes sense and they both chose not to miss anything back home and as soon as the show's over, I'm back straight away."