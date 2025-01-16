Richard Hammond attempted to smash through a window in his home with a brick after he locked himself out, which left him on the verge of tears.

Richard Hammond left 'panicky' and emotional after locking himself out of house

The 55-year-old TV star - who still wears his wedding ring, despite being separated from his wife of 28 years Mindy - has reportedly moved out of their lavish £7 million Bollitree Castle in Hertfordshire to a property in a nearby village, but a recent trip to the Lake District got off to a "panicky" start when he locked himself out.

He said in his latest 'Drivetribe' YouTube video: "I'm late because I locked myself out of the house.

"I'm actually getting ready this afternoon to go to the Lake District, I've got everything packed and ready, and then I thought I'll go and empty the bins.

"So I took the kitchen bin out the front door - I never lock anything - but it's a Yale lock, and the door stuck.

"I was stood outside, I was in my Crocs, I was in my dressing gown. I didn't have my phone, the keys, anything.

"It was quite panicky, and I thought what do I do now?

"I thought about crying, but then I thought that won't help. I felt about 10."

After chucking a stray brick at the window and watching it harmlessly bounce off the glass, he decided to call a locksmith.

Richard added: "I don't know how burglars make a living.

"I do not know. So in the end, I had to phone a locksmith, who got in five seconds.

"'So in short, I'm late because I'm an idiot."

In the video, the former 'Top Gear' co-host was seen wearing his wedding ring.

Richard took to the social media platform X on January 9 to announce that he and Mindy - who have daughters Isabella, 24, and Willow, 22 together - have gone their separate ways.

He wrote: "A little update from us; this Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently.

"Our marriage is coming to an end, but we’ve had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters.

"We will always be in each other’s lives and are proud of the family we created.

"We won’t be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time.

"With Love, Richard and Mindy."