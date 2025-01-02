Ross Kemp is returning to 'EastEnders'.

The 60-year-old actor is set to reprise the role of Grant Mitchell for the 40th anniversary of the BBC soap.

Ross - who made his debut as Grant back in 1990, and has returned to the show a number of times over the years - said in a statement: "I'm delighted to be returning to 'EastEnders' as the show heads towards its 40th anniversary.

"'EastEnders' has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate such a special anniversary is an absolute honour.

"Grant has never been far from the action and, let's just say, this time is no different as he certainly comes back with a bang."

Chris Clenshaw, 'EastEnders' executive producer, is delighted that Ross has agreed to return to Albert Square. However, Chris is remaining tight-lipped about the upcoming storyline.

He said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ross Kemp back to 'EastEnders' as he reprises the legendary role of Grant Mitchell.

"Whilst I'm not currently revealing exactly what brings Grant back to Walford, I can say that his return will play a significant part in the show's 40th anniversary and will make up many moments of truly unmissable TV."

Ross has been involved in some of 'EastEnders' most memorable storylines over the years, but hasn't appeared on the soap since 2016.

The actor was linked with a return to the show in 2024, and Ross admitted at the time to being "very proud" of the 'EastEnders' legacy.

He said on 'This Morning': "I am very proud that the show is celebrating 40 years and I wouldn't have had a career good or bad without it. I still love it, I still love it, and I still support it and I would do if I had come from 'Coronation Street' or, well, I was in 'Emmerdale Farm' briefly for a bit.

"I support it every way that I can. I can say no more than that."