Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd are reportedly working on a new reality TV series together.

With 'The Only Way is Essex' celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the two sisters - who are both former cast members - are said to be joining forces for a new programme that focuses on their entrepreneurial lives.

It comes after Sam stepped away from the spotlight in 2021 after starring in ITVBe's 'The Mummy Diaries' with her sister for seven years, and Billie pulled the plug on her ITVBe show 'The Family Diaries' last September to allow for her three children with Greg Shepherd - Nelly, 10, Arthur, seven and two-year-old Margot - to grow up away from the cameras.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "ITVBe viewers absolutely love Billie and Sam — there’s a reason 'The Mummy Diaries' ran for nine series, then Billie’s Family Diaries for six.

"Of all the original 'TOWIE' stars, they’ve kept a fiercely loyal fanbase for nearly 15 years and everyone was sad when Sam and then Billie decided to call time on their fly-on-the-wall shows.

“The new series, which will air later this year, will look at motherhood from a different angle and be less about the kids and more about their careers and juggling their businesses.

“It’s now a whole new chapter for the Faiers girls and they are back together, better than ever.”

Billie has now become a successful social media influencer.

Sam - who is mum to Paul Jr, eight, Rosie, five and Edward, two, with her husband Paul - has gone on to take the world by storm with her wellness business Revive Collagen, which after risking everything was inspired by her skincare issues.

Sam explained to OK! magazine: "When we first decided to create the ingestible skincare brand, I put all my savings into it.

"We didn’t take any investment. It’s a huge risk when you’ve got years of savings, and at the time we were renting in Surrey and searching to buy a house.

"That put me back from buying a house for a good year and a half. But the reason I did that is because I believed in it.

"I wanted it to be the crème de la crème of collagen.

"In my heart, I knew I had something special. It’s like all of my dreams come true."

She continued: "I was so self-conscious, some days I didn’t want to even leave the house.

"I remember one Christmas I was in the Maldives and I was crying every day because I was so embarrassed – it was so bad and inflamed. I confided in Paul and was like, 'I don’t want to leave the room'.

"Collagen was the only thing I tried that led to me seeing improvement with my skin.

"Women contact us who have had severe psoriasis, rosacea, or eczema. These women are buying the product for their skin or hair or wrinkles and it’s completely cleared their skin conditions ...

"This business is so rewarding because we help so many women.

"The way I feel about this is it’s more about inspiring young women to see that it’s possible to be a successful businesswoman."