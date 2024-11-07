Sam Faiers is considering having a fourth child.

Sam Faiers might have a fourth baby

The 33-year-old reality star already has Paul Jr., eight, Rosie, five, and two-year-old Edward with her partner Paul Knightley and noted that the pair of them have "always wanted a big family" so despite the pitfalls of bringing up a baby, she would struggle to say no the idea of another one.

She told OK! Magazine: "Paul and I always wanted a big family. However, I was getting my routine back with some breathing space. It was almost a shock [having a third]. I think I got used to being like, ‘Oh, right, I can do this now they’re at school in the daytime and I can work out my week.’ But Edward’s never been a great sleeper. Even last night he had me up two or three times.

"Do you know what, it’s hard to say no [to the idea of having another].

"I’m such a maternal person and I love babies, and even now Edward is coming up to two and a half, I say to Paul, ‘Why is it all so sad?’"

The 'Only Way Is Essex' star has ultimately ruled out the idea of having another one right at this current time because she is "busy" at the moment, so it is not exactly the right time.

She said: "Being a parent you have all these highs and lows, and now I’m looking at him and he’s such a character. But he’s not a baby anymore. So I don’t know. I’m not going to say no. I am maternal, but I’m busy at the moment, so I don’t know about it right now."