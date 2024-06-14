Sam Thompson would love to host his own reality TV show.

Sam Thompson wants to host a reality show

The 31-year-old star previously co-hosted the 'Love Island: The Morning After' podcast, and he's now keen to be a matchmaker on a brand-new reality TV show.

He told Digital Spy: "If anyone is stupid enough to hire me as a host of something, I’d love to do a hosting role. I’d love to host a dating show or something like that with Pete [Wicks] – that would be amazing."

Sam ultimately hopes to make TV shows through his own production company.

He said: "I want to be my own production company. I want to start making my own shows and doing all that kind of stuff."

Sam has appeared on various reality TV shows over the years, including 'Made in Chelsea' and 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'.

But he no longer has any ambition to be the star of the show.

He said: "I’ve done so many [reality shows] myself and have been a contributor so many times.

"I think you get to a certain age where everyone gets younger and you get older. I feel like I’ve done everything I wanted to do."

Sam was previously tipped for big things following his appearance on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert, told The Sun newspaper: "Sam Thompson is the standout star of the jungle and I think he will be the big winner in career and money stakes, too.

"His likeable nature, kindness and openness about his relationship and his ADHD have secured him a place in the hearts of the nation and he’s well on his way to national treasure status.

"I can see Sam and Zara [McDermott] becoming a power couple that the nation loves."