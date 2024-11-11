Sam Thompson will "never forget" his time on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

Sam Thompson won the 2023 series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The 32-year-old reality star beat politician Nigel Farage and boxer Tony Bellew to win the ITV1 reality jungle survival show last year and ahead of the latest series kicking off later this month, he has likened his whole experience to going on a school trip to a theme park as he offered advice to new campmates.

He is quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying: "Don’t worry about the sleep! You will sleep, it’s the best goddam sleep you’ll ever have, when you get into the routine, it’s the most unbelievable sleep. Treat dinner as family time because it’s so lovely, that’s when you get to know everyone the best.

"I wouldn't want to change anything. It went exactly how it was meant to go. I just loved being in there, it felt like a school trip actually, like when you go to Harry Potter World! I wouldn't change anything because it all happened to formulate the most amazing experience I will never forget."

The new series of the Ant and Dec-fronted show will launch on Sunday November 17 and famous faces reported to be heading to Australia include WAG Coleen Rooney, former 'X Factor' judge Tulisa Contostavlos, and McFly star Danny Jones.

Meanwhile, former 'Made in Chelsea' star Sam - who is currently dating 'Love Island' contestant Zara McDermott and is also known for his friendship with 'Strictly Come Dancing' hopeful Pete Wicks - is heading back Down Under this year to front the new ITV2 spin-off show 'I'm A Celebrity… Unpacked'.

Asked if he will miss Zara or Pete more, he admitted that it would be his girlfriend but revealed that if former 'TOWIE' star Pete is eliminated from 'Strictly' in time, he will be flying out to join him.

He said: "Probably Zara because Pete is so stressed with 'Strictly!' I’ve never seen a man so stressed with his dancing because he’s having to learn a whole new skill. I’ve got to say my girlfriend, I don’t want to get in trouble!

"Pete did say if he gets booted out of Strictly he might come out and see me! We’ll get to have another bridge reunion."