Scarlett Moffatt took her son to Disneyland Paris to celebrate his first birthday.

The former 'Gogglebox' star, 33, whisked away Jude - who she shares with her fiancé Scott Dobinson, 35 - to the famed theme park to celebrate her son's big day, and described her stay as "like being in a dream".

She said: "Jude is our little miracle baby, and I didn’t know if I would ever get to experience the feeling of this magic as a family."

The visit also holds special significance for the couple, as the resort was the first vacation the pair went on together.

She explained: "Disneyland Paris was mine and Scott’s first holiday together, and we talked about how amazing it would be to return as a family. It feels so special to come back to celebrate our baby boy Jude’s first birthday."

As well as celebrating Jude's birthday, Scarlett added the holiday served as an important way for the family to relax and spend valuable time with one another.

She explained: "Life is busy, and I always remind myself we work to live, not live to work.

"It’s nice to have a few relaxing days with the family, focused on having fun and not worrying about everything else.

"For me, moments like seeing my little boy see Sleeping Beauty’s Castle for the first time make all the nights when I’m in London away from home and can’t say night-night to Jude worth it.

"So as soon as I put my Minnie ears on, that was it. Out of office email on, time to relax, not set an alarm, and simply have fun!"

The 'I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!' winner revealed one of her most memorable moments from the trip was seeing her son's face light up when he met Jessie from the 'Toy Story' franchise at Worlds of Pixar.

She said: "Jude loves 'Toy Story' music and had his little 'Toy Story' T-shirt on, so when we met Jessie and she made such a fuss of Jude, it was lovely. He kept giggling. I’m going to get that picture printed and put it up in his nursery.

"Seeing Jude’s face light up seeing the characters, I can’t even put into words how happy that makes my heart."

Scarlett also gushed about her stay at the Disneyland Hotel - which reopened in January 2024 following a complete reimagination - describing it as a "magical" place.

She said: "Disneyland Hotel is always one of my favourite places to stay. Not just because of how comfy the beds are but because it feels magical.

"The staff always go above and beyond. I didn’t think the hotel could get any better but walking into the newly reimagined hotel for the first time – it certainly has the wow factor. The Disney castle crystal chandelier in the hotel lobby when you walk in is just spectacular."