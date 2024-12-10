Scarlett Moffatt has revealed 'Love Bites' was "never meant to be a long" project.

Scarlett Moffatt reveals why Love Bites was axed

The 34-year-old star - who rose to fame on 'Gogglebox' and won 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2016 - fronted her own cooking and dating show in 2020 and 2021 on ITV2, which saw three single cooks each prepare a three course meal for a hopeful romantic.

The show was axed after 30 episodes, and Scarlett has now explained why it wasn't recommissioned.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I get so many people talking about 'Love Bites', that was a show that we did during Covid.

"We did around 30 episodes, we just did bulk episodes because it was easy and something that could be filmed during Covid but obviously they still needed new shows.

“It was never meant to be a long thing, it was just meant to be something for Covid and loads of people are always asking ‘when is Love Bites back?’ "

Scarlett admitted she would love to give the show another run, particularly after it's proved popular with fans.

She added: "I feel like if ever I was to do my own show, I’d want to bring 'Love Bites' back, simply because loads of people always say that they love it.

“Whenever you flick through, it’s on. It’s a good one to have in the background, where you can dip in and out of it.”

Meanwhile, the mother-of-one - who welcomed baby Jude into the world in June 2023 - revealed she will be back on TV in 2025.

She teased: "Yes, I definitely am [back on your screens next year]. I’m really excited about it but I can’t tell anyone for eight months.

"TV wise, I’ve been so lucky that I’ve been filming something.”