Scott Thomas says his famous brothers Adam and Ryan are 'so supportive' of him returning to Love Island for the All Stars edition

The 36-year-old reality star first appeared on the ITV2 dating series in 2016 but he is making a comeback to the villa for the 'All Stars' edition - which will begin airing on Monday 13 January - and admitted that his famous siblings are "so proud" of his decision to go back.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "My brothers are so supportive of me. Adam was the one who really talked me into doing it. He said it makes so much sense, you need to go show the best version of you. We’re so proud of you now.

During his initial time on the series, Scott was coupled up with Kady McDermott and they dated for a year after the show finished before calling it quits.

But now, Scott has revealed that Ryan - who is best known for his former role as Jason Grimshaw on 'Coronation Street' - and 'Waterloo Road' star Adam are convinced that he will find true love this time around.

He said: "[They said] We were proud of you the first time but the new Scott deserves a chance to show off all the work I’ve done on myself. And also they want to see me settle down and they want to see me with someone. They’re convinced I’m going to meet someone."

In recent years, Scott has committed to a health regime and achieved sobriety, so he now feels better than ever.

He said: "I’ve been on this mad wellness regime for five years now. I’m the strongest I’ve ever been, physically and mentally. A lot of it comes down to sobriety. I used to think guys were in their prime in their 20s but I think guys are in their prime in their mid 30s."