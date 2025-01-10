Sean Wilson didn't watch Helen Worth's 'Coronation Street' exit.

Sean Wilson didn't tune in for Helen Worth's exit from Coronation Street

The 59-year-old star had been due to return to the ITV soap as Martin Platt and reunite with Helen's alter ego - and his character's ex-wife - Gail Platt for her departure from the cobbles but was left too devastated to tune in after the storyline was scrapped due to an unfounded sex assault claim against him.

He is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "I didn't watch it. I was away in Africa for Christmas.

"I'm trying to get back to normal. It's a case of taking each day at a time."

Sean hopes that the circumstances surrounding his sudden departure from 'Corrie' don't have an adverse affect on his acting career.

He said: "We are hoping everything that's happened won't affect my career.

"My agent and I are working hard on trying to create a continuing stream of work. We are trying to find our feet again.

"I'm not the one levering any situation. I'm an actor and if people come and knock on my agent's door, I listen to them."

Wilson – who moved into cheese making after he first left the soap in 2005 - is preparing to go on tour with TV chef Rosemary Shrager and is looking forward to the cookery-themed stage show that begins next month.

He said: "I'm writing the show and I'm laughing while I'm writing it."

Helen, 74, left 'Corrie' after 50 years on Christmas Day (25.12.24) as Gail departed for France with her new husband Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson) but soap bosses haven't ruled out bringing her back for guest appearances in the future.

Executive producer Iain MacLeod said: "Helen and I have had a conversation where she said, 'There might be times in my future where I'll come back'.

"If there's a big storyline going on with the Platt family, she might want to come in and play a role in that.

"We certainly wanted to leave the door open so that was possible. We wanted that to still be on the cards."