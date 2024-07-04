Simon Cowell's nationwide hunt for the new One Direction was due to head to Newcastle, but plans have now changed.

Simon Cowell makes Midas Touch changes due to 'travel schedule'

The 'X Factor' boss is said to have signed a deal with Netflix for new documentary 'The Midas Touch', which will see him look for a new global sensation pop act, and there was due to be nine auditions, but that has been reduced to seven.

According to The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column, there were initial plans for two audition dates in Newcastle, but they are no longer expected to take place.

Representatives for Simon told the publication that the dates hadn't been axed as such, because venues hadn't been booked in Newcastle, but the changes were due to their "travel schedule".

It comes after Simon - who previously signed Newcastle-born Cheryl to the 'X Factor' panel - previously admitted he loves Geordies.

He said: "I wanted to go to places with fun people, so Newcastle, yeah.

"I like the people from Newcastle."

Last month, it was reported that Simon and co were due to head to Newcastle for auditions on July 4th and 5th, before moving on to Liverpool, Dublin and London.

He is said to be hoping to recreate the success he had at 'The X Factor' auditions in 2010 when Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson tried out as solo singers.

Simon and his fellow judges put the quintet together to form One Direction, who went on to become one of the biggest boybands in the world.

However, it is likely that Simon will make one big change with his new boyband after recently admitting his big regret with One Direction was that he did not keep the rights to the group's name.

Speaking on 'The Diary of a CEO' podcast, Simon explained: "The one thing I regret is I should have kept the name. I should have owned the name. That's the problem. When you give an artist the name, it's not yours. And that's my only regret. So if you're listening, I'll buy it back from you.

"If one of the band members, for whatever reason, say they don't want to tour, it can stop the others [from] touring. So, if it was me who owned the name, it wouldn't be a problem.”