Simon Cowell has resumed filming on 'Britain's Got Talent' after suffering from serious migraines.

The 64-year-old TV star, who has been a judge on the show since its debut in 2007, was forced to drop out of the audition filming process for the seventeenth series due to a series of migraines.

Now, Simon has reportedly recovered, and is set to re-join his co-judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, though will wear special glasses to shield him from getting further migraines.

An insider told People magazine: "He was back filming the next morning and for the rest of the week and begins filming in Manchester today.

"He occasionally gets migraines from being under the bright filming lights for long stretches.

"His tinted glasses help a lot however, unfortunately he’s been prone to migraines and the filming lights are particularly bright.

"He's in fantastic health, better than ever and great fitness too, is biking and walking a lot every day and has started reformer Pilates for strengthening his back ... All his friends are telling him to bring out a range of his own light-filtering glasses now to help others.”

Previously, it had been reported that the showbiz mogul had to drop out of the programme due to a "mystery illness", but has since taken to social media to clear the air.

In a post to Instagram, he wrote: “I just found out according to the internet, I have a ‘mystery illness’. For anyone concerned, I missed two auditions at the end of one day, two weeks ago, because I do get migraines after long days in the filming lights. Next week we are filming BGT in Manchester - I look forward to seeing you then.”

In a second post, he added: “PS. This is why I wear these glasses!”