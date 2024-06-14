Stacey Dooley is set to co-host a new podcast series for the BBC.

Stacey Dooley is hosting a new BBC podcast

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star, 37, will join forces with the comedian Larry Dean, 34, to present ‘Famously… On Trial’, a series that will focus on various celebrity court cases and other scandals across pop culture.

Stacey said: "The internet pores forensically over celebrity controversies in and outside the courtroom, holding them to account by trial of public opinion.

"With increasingly savvy social media users with immediate access to footage, audio and other evidence from the courtroom, we all live these cases in real-time, and the public voice is louder than ever when any controversy is in the spotlight.

"Sometimes, the verdicts reached in the press or on social media are where someone’s fate is truly decided."

The documentary-make is relishing the opportunity to explore some well-known legal cases.

Stacey said: "Larry and I are delighted to be delving into some of the most well-known cases! It’s such a treat to sit alongside one another and properly flesh out what ends up being important, broader topics more generally. Judge Judy is shaking, I’m sure!"

Meanwhile, Larry is thrilled to be working with Stacey on the new series.

He said: "So excited to be working with Stacey on this podcast, it’s going to be loads of fun.

"Stacey’s got an investigative background so she’s perfectly placed to lay out each story’s detail, delivering the case and asking the tough questions. And since she’s great company to be around, it will be a good laugh.

"I will attempt to decipher who really won - as I’m pretty out of touch with celebrity culture, I should be able to give a totally objective view. Somehow being under-qualified qualifies me to judge!"